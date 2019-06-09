Happy Birthday! Generations Restaurant & Pub turns 100

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

As of Sunday, the marquee outside Generations Restaurant and Pub reads two significant messages.

Firstly, Gens delivers now. They’re advertising home delivery through the online ordering site, EatInNow.com.

More significantly though, the family restaurant is celebrating 100 years of service in the Ohio Valley!

The restaurant has been owned and operated through four generations of the Duplaga family since it’s century old establishing.

Generations was formerly known as “Swing Club” 80 years before receiving its current name.

Gens is a hub for good grub, live local music, and more.

If you’ve never been to Generations, check out their menu to see what all the hype is about.