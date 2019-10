COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Democrat State Representatives Jeff Crossman from Parma and Lisa Sobecki from Toledo held a news conference Thursday morning announcing legislative efforts to support union members while they strike.​

A bill will be introduced that would grant union members access to unemployment benefits while they strike, something not currently allowed here but is allowed in New York and New Jersey according to Crossman.​ The other measure would urge the Federal government to change rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to allow striking union members to receive the benefit, current federal law prohibits this.​