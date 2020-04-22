Harrison County COVID-19 response

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Although there are no free-standing COVID-19 testing sites in Harrison County, residents have access to specimen collection and testing. That could be done at Harrison Community Hospital if a patient is admitted. The County Health Department works with WVU Medicine, Wheeling Hospital, and Trinity Hospital. In conjunction with these partners, non-critically ill patients will get a reference to visit a testing site in a different county.

Garen Rhome, the Harrison County Health Department Administrator, told 7News “wear cloth masks when we’re in public if you’re going to the grocery store or going to the bank if you’re going to the pharmacy we all want to see as many people donning those homemade cloth masks as much as possible and a cloth mask can be something that is crafted or it can be something as simple as a bandana or a scarf or you know a shirt sleeve or something that you can put around your mouth and your nose.”

He also said as technology moves forward and the state has more access to testing, more positive cases are a strong possibility.