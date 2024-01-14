HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Valentine’s Day is a holiday that many associate with love and romance, but for the newly broken-hearted, it can be a bitter reminder of a love that just didn’t work out.

Luckily, the Harrison County Dog Pound Volunteers are here to help ease that heartbreak just a little with its latest fundraiser.

According to the group’s Facebook page, if you donate any amount, the HCDP will write your ex’s first name on a fire hydrant and “let the dogs do as they please.”

To donate, simply Venmo any amount to @harcodogpoundvolunteers along with your ex’s first name, and the shelter’s four-legged residents will do the rest.