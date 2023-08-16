CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) — A long awaited project in Harrison County, is now now just hours from becoming a reality.

Commissioners today said they are looking forward to the groundbreaking for the new Harrison County Justice Center and Jail.

It’s a project that has been talked about for years and the commission is looking forward to seeing the project officially get underway.

”It’s something that’s been quite a few years in the making. We’re looking forward to it. We don’t have a firm date for when we will be able to actually occupy it. Some of that’s related to construction and materials and delays in finding materials right now.” Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commissioner

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held tomorrow morning and the commission says construction of the new center will begin as soon as possible.