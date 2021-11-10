Have a great meal and help a young man battling brain cancer

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

Quaker Steak and Lube at the Highlands is hosting a Dine To Donate event for a special 10-year-old who has touched the hearts of the Ohio Valley.

Jaymison Redman is currently battling a rare type of brain cancer.

Twenty percent of food sales will go to his family from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday November 12.

There will also be a 50-50 drawing and a silent auction too.

“He is the son of one of our employees who has been here since we opened,” said Christine Thomas, manager of Quaker Steak & Lube. “She had to take a leave last October so we are doing another Dine To Donate to raise money for them because obviously she couldn’t work. They’re trying to do an all natural treatment. They’re still traveling to Pittsburgh and they’re traveling back and forth to Cleveland.”

And if you can’t go on Friday, you can still check out the Prayers For Jaymison Facebook page where there’s a link to donate.