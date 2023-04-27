WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s 25 years of planning and 90 million dollars of investment—all finally coming together in one building in Wintersville.

And we’ve just got our first look inside.

On Thursday Trinity Health showed off their nearly complete five-story patient tower on their West campus.

The new beds will be complemented by a surgical center on the 3rd floor and a pharmacy located right at the entrance.

With a significantly larger ER, more natural light and no more curtained rooms, the hospital says the focus is on comfort as patients get through their most difficult moments.

We will have all private rooms. So approximately the same number of patient spaces, but instead of having mostly semi-private rooms, we will have all private rooms…Nobody wants to be in the hospital. So when you have to be in the hospital, making sure we have spaces designed for our patients. Matt Grimshaw, CEO, Trinity Health System

Construction is set to finish up in the next month or two, but Grimshaw says testing still needs to be done.

About 25 more nurses are also needed to take on the increased patient count.

The wait should finally be over by late summer.