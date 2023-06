JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Steubenville is looking for a missing person, Luke Board, of the Hammondsville-Irondale area, according to their Facebook page.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans with a hole in the knee.

If you have any information on Board, please call the sheriff’s office at 740-283-8600.