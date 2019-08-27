Health experts helping parents combat depression in teens

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Many people in the Ohio Valley are shocked and grieving today after a beloved young man dies of suicide.

Medical experts say depression in teens and young adults is hard to recognize because many teens are often moody and uncommunicative to their parents.

They say it’s always a good idea to make sure your child has someone they can talk to and their primary care physician is a good place to start.

They also say signs of depression include mood swings and becoming withdrawn.

A lot of times,we talk about things they used to enjoy. You know their teenager used to go fishing and now they don’t want to fish anymore. They used to want to go do things with their friends. They don’t want to go do that anymore. So really it’s when they lack enjoyment of the things they used to really have fun doing, if you see that going away, that can be a sign of depression. Dr. David Hess, CEO, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Dr. David Hess is now the CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

However, Dr. Hess has a specialty in internal medicine and pediatrics and still sees patients several days a week.