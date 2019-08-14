Health official comments on Moundsville Hep A case

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County Health Administrator Tom Cook says he was notified by officials in Belmont County about the possibility of the Hepatitis A case at the Marshall County KFC location.

Cook says after the case was confirmed, KFC did a great job of sanitizing the store and health officials were impressed by their work.

Now, the biggest question that remains is: how did the worker get the virus?

It’s hard to pin point where someone contracts the Hep A virus. This person could have been eating at another establishment. The Hep is transmitted from fecal to oral. So, proper hand washing is the key to the transmission to Hep A. Tom Cook, Marshall County Health Administrator

Cook says that while Hepatitis A is a low risk disease, in terms of being contagious, his office is making the Hepatitis A vaccine available.