Health officials hope to make Narcan more accessible to public

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Of the 70,000 overdose deaths that occurred in 2017, about 68 percent of those deaths involved an opioid.

Health officials in Belmont County believe the solution may be making Narcan more available.

Most people don’t suspect opioid overdoses to occur in public facilities, such as fast food restaurants and dollar stores but this is where they occur most frequently.

And because of that, this is where health officials will target.

“We’ve sent out letters to some hotels and restaurants and asked them if they would be interested in having their staff trained and they would have a kit located on site perhaps where their first aid kit is,” said Linda Mehl of the Belmont County Health Department.

Loved ones of heavy opioid users could also receive a Narcan kit.

Details of who will receive a kit and when are still being wrinkled out but at the end of the day, Linda says health officials have one goal.

“The purpose of this is ultimately to save lives so they can get into treatment after they recover,” said Mehl.

Belmont County health officials hope to distribute 150 Narcan kits by September 1.