OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There are a lot of illnesses circulating around the Ohio Valley right now.

So, how should this affect our plans for the New Year’s holiday?

Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says we can certainly celebrate with friends and family.

But do it wisely, and that simply involves basic hygiene.

“So if you’re washing hands, you’re helping out everybody around. And it’s really simple. Whether it’s before we eat, after we’ve gathered, wash your hands. Two, if you’re sick, stay home. And it may not be ‘I’ve been diagnosed with something’ or ‘I just don’t feel very well.’ Whether it’s GI (gastro-intestinal) or respiratory, stay home.” Howard Gamble | Ohio County Health Department Administrator

He says right now, colds, flu, and COVID are in abundance.

But also, there are quite a few cases of Rotavirus, which causes diarrhea, and Norovirus, which causes vomiting and stomach upset.

He says people often think it’s food poisoning, but these are actually highly contagious viruses.

In most cases, they run their course in a few days.

But it’s important not to pass those viruses around.