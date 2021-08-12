Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ohio Valley until 8 PM this evening. The threshold for a Heat Advisory from the Pittsburgh office is when heat index values (a combination of air temperature and relative humidity) lie between 100-104 degrees.

High Temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s, dew point temperatures will stay in the oppressively muggy category, and relative humidity values will stay greater than 70%.

Accounting for all variable, a Heat Advisory was issued. The main time frame to avoid outdoor activities is between Noon to 8 PM.

Limit time outdoors if you can, drink plenty of fluids, and stay in air conditioned rooms. If you have to be outside, take plenty of water breaks and seek shaded areas to get out of the sun. Anyone overcome by heat should be taken indoors to cool off. Heat related illness is no joke! In an emergency dial 9-1-1 for immediate assistance.

StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey