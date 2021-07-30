Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic marks 14 years

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles was one of Heather Miller’s all time favorite songs. Very appropriate for the beautiful for the beautiful weather on the day of the golf scramble that bears name.

This marks the 14 year for the Memorial, which was held earlier today at the Crispin Golf Course, with over one-hundred forty golfers taking part in this years event. It was created by Miller’s friends and family. The event raises funds for nursing scholarships, the Center for Organ Recovery and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“It’s been very well received today,. A wide variety of people. Sponsors, golfers, all kind of people that have connections with Heather. Nursing recipients. We have representatives from MADD and CORE here. It’s been a beautiful day. She made sure the sun was shinning.” Jody & Gary Miller, Heather’s parents

Event organizers say the Heather Miller Memorial has awarded over 170 one hundred, seventy nursing scholarships to date.