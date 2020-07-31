Heather Miller’s good work lives on through 13th annual golf tournament

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The year was 2008 when Heather Miller passed away in a fatal car crash. The nursing student was just weeks away from her graduation ceremony at WVU. Heather, who was an organ donor, donated her heart, both kidneys, liver, and has since donated 50 tissues.

“Being a nurse, she wanted to save lives, and she took care of people so I always say in her death, she’s still saving lives,” said Jody Miller, Heather’s mom.

And Heather continues to impact the community through the 13th annual Heather Miller golf tournament at Crispen golf course.

Heather’s memory continues to live on through this golf tournament. All of the money raised goes to local students studying nursing, one hundred and sixty-six scholarships over the years to be exact.

“It’s not about the money either. It’s about honoring someone who has passed away in a terrible accident. And if you look around you can see how much Heather has done for our community even after passing. If I could just be half the nurse she has been and help half the people she has helped, it would be an honor for me to experience that and feel proud,” said Amanda Drahos, a scholarship recipient.

Heather’s family decided to not let the pandemic stop the tournament this year. They found a way to have it safely and they felt strongly this morning that Heather was watching over them before the start of the big day.

“Absolutely, absolutely. Like this morning, we were there looking up at her grave site and we saw a double rainbow. Those are things that you can’t explain,” said Miller.

The family says it’s hard to go through life without Heather but one book has helped them through the hardship. And having the author of the book at today’s tournament was rather special.

“It means the world to me that I was able to reach them and reach families like theirs,” said Robert Horsey, the author of, “Gifted.”