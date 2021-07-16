Heavy rain floods Trumbull County Fair

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rain across the Valley flooded the Trumbull County Fair Friday afternoon.

Trent Brown, the owner of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides, shared photos from the fair with First News.

Courtesy: Trent Brown of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

The photos show fairgoers standing slightly less than knee-deep in water at some spots.

All rides had to be shut down for a time, but they have since started back up.

Due to the weather, fair officials canceled horse pulls for Friday night, which were supposed to start at 6 p.m. There is no word yet on the rodeo.

Fair officials said they will continue to post updates and cancellations due to the weather on their Facebook page.

Check back for updates on this developing story.