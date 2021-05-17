Hella Mega Tour Coming To Columbus

(WTRF)- Pop Punk Fans ion Ohio rejoice!
Hella Mega Tour is coming to Columbus, Ohio in August.
The tour which features Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will be at Crew Stadium on August 17.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday May 21.
