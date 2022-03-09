WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – You can help honor the memory of a local teen, by participating in an American Red Cross Blood Drive.

Logan’s Legacy Cancer Foundation and Youth Services System have partnered to help end the nationwide blood shortage.

Logan Fluharty unfortunately passed away from Leukemia in August of 2021.

Logan’s mom Tonya says at first she didn’t realize how important blood was but says one donation can save a loved one’s life.

We did a lot of blood transfusions and I’ve always said Logan’s work is never done. So, in honor of Logan and his legacy and to give back, we I have partnered with YSS. Tonya Duncan, Residential Manager, YSS, Logan’s Mom

Tonya is the Residential Manager at YSS. She says if you’re willing and able to give please sign up to donate.

We’re helping her organize a blood drive in his memory. We’re going to have it here at the Hazel Atlas building. In Wheeling at 87 15 St., we have over 30 and we need about 20 more, so any help gathering up some donors would be great. Tucker Riggleman, Digital Media Coordinator, YSS

The drive takes place on Thursday, May 12th from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.