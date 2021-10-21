Helping Heroes holding annual tailgate fundraiser this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re planning on getting together with friends to watch the WVU Mountaineers take on TCU this weekend, why not do that and support the area’s veterans?

Helping Heroes is holding its annual tailgate fundraiser on October 23.

The game will be on the TV at Ruttenbucks in Glen Dale with plenty of your favorite football game foods, a cornhole tournament, raffles and more.

There will be both indoor and outdoor space, but if you’re not ready to be in a crowd yet, don’t worry. Helping Heroes has also arranged for drive-thru service.

No matter how you tailgate, you’ll be helping homeless veterans in the Ohio Valley.

At Helping Heroes we believe that no veteran should worry about where they’re going to sleep at night. In this area it’s hard for me to believe that we have veterans experiencing homelessness or that are being evicted and that’s what we use our private funding for, so we can literally help every veteran that needs our help and do as much as we can for them. R.J. Konkoleski, Executive Director, Helping Heroes

It’s been quite the year for Helping Heores, thanks in part to the generous community.

They’ve opened a homeless shelter exclusively for veterans and had 11 people stay there so far. The organization also offers a monthly food pantry.

It’s obviously filling a need in the community and we’re helping them transition into more stable housing. We’ve had some success stories. R.J. Konkoleski, Executive Director, Helping Heroes

Save the date for October 23.

The game time is 7:30 p.m., but the tailgate will start early at 5:00 p.m.

You can buy tickets the day of, but if you’d like to reserve a spot now, visit helpingheroesinc.org.