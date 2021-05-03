Helping Heroes open emergency shelter for homeless veterans

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — One local group is opening up the doors of the former OVMC for heroes in need.

Because of the growing number of homeless veterans, Helping Heroes is making it their mission to create a safe place for them. Helping Heroes was founded twelve years ago with a focus on housing a shelter for veterans.

With this new emergency shelter– it will be the only space in the area specifically for veterans. It will be open to both male and female veterans, as well as veteran families.

They say there is a large demand for this shelter as they continue to help more and more veterans in need.

The shelter is here. Our goal is to be a very safe, comfortable place for veterans to come. Our doors open at eight in the evening, and the veterans have to be in by ten o’clock. We lock the doors then. If anyone needs a place to stay that’s an armed services veteran, please come see us in Wheeling. RJ KONKOLESKI, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, HELPING HEROES

Helping heroes also have several programs to help veterans find sustainable housing. They also provide financial education.