Here’s what you need to know about the WV $200 school clothing allowance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Children and Families will begin accepting school clothing allowance applications or eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.

The applications will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during his press conference on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

“In this complicated time we are in, the last thing any family should be worried about is whether or not their children will have clothing that fits. That’s why our wonderful school clothing allowance program is more important now than ever. I’ve said over and over how much I love our kids. And this program gives so many of our kids a chance to be comfortable and to feel good about themselves so they can focus on being their best in every way.” Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV

Here’s what you need to know about how the application process works: Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit to be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.

The following will automatically receive school clothing allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of August:

Families with school-aged children currently receiving WV WORKS cash assistance.

Those in foster care.

Children ages 4-18 that receive SNAP, are enrolled in school and under 100% of the federal poverty level.

Others might be eligible for school clothing allowance benefits, but the monthly income for a family of four cannot exceed $2,184, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Due to the pandemic, school clothing allowance program recipients will receive either an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card or a check, according to DHHR. The EBT card will operate as a debit card; the checks may be deposited or cashed.

Families who received school clothing allowance in 2019 and currently have Medicaid coverage only should receive an application by mail in late August to apply for the program.

Individuals may apply online at www.wvpath.org or request an application be mailed to them by contacting their local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212. Applications must be received in the local DHHR office by Sept. 30, 2020.