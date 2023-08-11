OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2023 Heritage Music Bluesfest has officially begun down at Wheeling’s Heritage Port.

The three day event brings together some of the top blues musicians in the world, and it draws in thousands of fans from as far away as Canada, Mexico and Australia.

Bluesfest organizer Bruce Wheelers tells us that in the early days many local residents weren’t quite sure what to make of it. But 22 years later it’s become a time honored tradition for the Ohio Valley.

“There was a slow, kind of acceptance from the local people of the festival. I always say that in year one people said what’s that bluegrass thing, or jazz thing or whatever. And now people will come up to me at Kroger and say ‘when’s the Bluesfest?!” BRUCE WHEELER, Festival Organizer, Heritage Music Bluesfest

The Bluesfest will resume on Saturday at noon, and at 1PM on Sunday.