MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hershel “Woody” Williams impacted the lives of many – including other military families whom he went to great lengths to support.

Today, at the Gold Star Mothers Living Memorial, a poem was read by President Terry Cunningham that Woody had once read that stated, “…and I may never be too busy to help others bear their loads, then I’ll keep drinking from my saucer, because my cup has overflowed.”

This poem represented Woody’s generosity and positive outlook in life, as National Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, James McCormick can attest to based off of a letter written by Woody himself.

“He basically says, ‘Let’s learn to get along together. Let’s work together, rebuild bridges, and make West Virginia the best place we can make it, not just for veterans, but for all West Virginians.’ And that’s what Woody Williams was all about and we’re going to honor his legacy. That’s why I’m here today.” James McCormick – National Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart

Williams presented McCormick with the Citizens Before Self Award, which is only awarded to three Americans a year by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

McCormick says that out of all of the honors he has been awarded, this one means the most because it represents everything that Woody stood for.