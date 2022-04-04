OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This weekend marks 18 years of celebrating live Musical Theater, when He’s Alive is performed in Wheeling.

Monday night, the cast and crew were put the finishing touches on the live “passion play” produced by Heaven Bound Ministries. The Christian theater production involves over 250 cast and crew that bring this Easter production to life on the stage of the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling.

There are three free performances this weekend. They are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 in the evening and on Sunday 3:30 in the afternoon.