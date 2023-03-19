WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The nearly 200-member cast of the musical Passion Play, “He’s Alive” is returning to The Capitol Theatre this Palm Sunday weekend.

The 19th production of “He’s Alive” at The Capitol Theatre is BACK on Palm Sunday weekend!⛪️

I got a look at today’s rehearsal & take it from me – you do not want to miss it!🎶 See it for yourself for FREE on March 31st, April 1st, & April 2nd😊

”I think for a lot of people, for me anyways, this is my lead into Easter.” Peter Lim – Playing King Herod

They talented cast and crew have been working since January to bring the story of resurrection of Jesus to life.

Some are veterans of the production – being involved since the beginning.

Others are just starting out.

Heaven Bound Ministries brings people of all ages together for an experience they won’t forget.

This is The Capitol Theatre’s most attended production, seeing over 5,000 audience members fill the seats over the course of the weekend and it doesn’t cost a dime.

”Sometimes you read things in the Bible, and it doesn’t strike you as much, but whenever you see it, it kind of brings it to life so that you can actually feel like it’s more of a real experience.” Joel McMillen – Playing Jesus

”The message, the comradery – We all say no matter how many churches are involved, it’s like a reunion for us too. It’s a reunion this side of heaven because we’re all going to be together one day anyway and it’s nice to get together for a musical and a musical for a good cause.” Bob Wolfe – Playing a Fisherman

Everyone has their reasons for attending, but there’s one they can all agree upon.

”I love Jesus.” Wyatt Headlee – Child Singer

If you want a full look, you’ll have to come to The Capitol Theatre Palm Sunday weekend – March 31st, April 1st, and April 2nd.