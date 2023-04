Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s an Easter Tradition and it’s back at the Capitol Theatre.

“He’s Alive” is an acclaimed musical passion play directed by Heaven Bound Ministries.

This is the 19th year this musical, ministry event has been presented to our community. It packs four thousand people every year into the historic venue.

Tomorrow night at 7:30 is the next performance and then 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. You won’t want to miss this free musical come to life on stage this Palm Sunday weekend.