OHIO (WTRF) – The United States Supreme Court has struck down President Biden’s proposed student loan relief program, a centerpiece of his 2020 campaign.

The program would have canceled $10,000 in Federal student loan debt for anyone making under $125,000 per year, with another $10,000 to anyone going to college on Pell Grants.

7NEWS spoke with Ohio Republican Congressman Bill Johnson on the Court’s decision, who says the ruling was appropriate. He told us the President knew he didn’t have the Constitutional authority to do it, and he never should have made the promise to voters.

“The President himself had previously said that he did not have the authority to do that. Under the Constitution, the separation of powers, only Congress can make decisions on revenue and spending, and the President can’t just arbitrarily go out there and cancel people’s loans. He’s not allowed to do that.” Rep. Bill Johnson, R-OH

The Biden Administration is already looking at new ways to try debt cancelation, this time utilizing the Higher Education Act of 1965.

