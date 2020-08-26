High School Student makes big impact on local organization

Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) — Many non-profits are missing valuable donations right now due to canceled fundraisers.

Wheeling Health Right is making up some of those funds thanks to the generosity of a local high school student.

Adesh Urval visited the clinic earlier this year, he says he thought the mission was amazing. When he heard how COVID-19 had impacted their fundraising, he designed and sold signs hoping to give a donation.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, he was able to raise nearly 700 dollars.

I’m so impressed. It just really warms my heart. We did the Leadership Wheeling Youth Group this January. It’s the first time we’ve done it, and to know that we impacted a young man in that way that he wanted to reach out and help someone, I think it’s awesome. kathie brown

wheeling health right

You know I met people they’ve been working here for 20 years and just they’ve dedicated their whole career to helping people and it just seems like a really selfless thing to do and they’re so concerned with other people and how to help them and they work so hard for it. Adesh Urval

Wheeling Park High School Student

Urval is also doing another fundraiser for the leukemia and lymphoma society. After high school, he plans to go to college and study medicine.