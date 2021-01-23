High-speed New Martinsville chase ends in Kidwell creek, driver taken to jail

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A routine traffic stop Saturday evening turned into a high-speed chase starting in Doolin after the driver of a black truck sped off.

According to New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil who joined the chase halfway through, police tracked the truck over Huff Ridge into Proctor, then turning south onto Route 2 off of Route 89.

Going through New Martinsville, Chief Cecil says he clocked the driver, Sam Minger, at excessive speeds hitting up to 80 to 90 MPH.

The high speed chase met its end in Kidwell, when the truck ran into a creek and Minger jumped out of the vehicle. Cecil says the driver attempted to run across the creek but didn’t get that far because he was arraigned by the New Martinsville Police Department.

Chief Cecil says the chase was big; calling for backup and lasting about 25 minutes in total.

Minger was taken to Doddridge County Jail around 7 PM where he awaits multiple charges, some of which Chief Cecil says will be felony.