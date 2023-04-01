WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There are reports of trees downed across the Wheeling area this Saturday afternoon, according to Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Reports of downed trees and power outages are coming in for Warden Run Road, Cherry Hill in Warwood, and the Elm Grove area.

Power outages across the Ohio Valley Saturday afternoon

The wind advisory and severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for thunderstorms and 8 p.m. for winds.

It is important to remember to take precautions in the event of an emergency.

AEP warns that all downed power lines are dangerous. They carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive.

If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

To check for outages in your area you can visit www.appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.”