BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The planned temporary closure of I-70 in Belmont County didn’t happen Monday.

AEP has installed new metal power poles on Reservoir Road and a helicopter was to come in and connect them with overhead power lines Monday.

But snow showers, wind and dense cloud cover changed those plans.

“It’s an upgrade that’s sorely needed to happen,” said St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman. “And it will decrease the likelihood of power outages because the electric will be on new conductors. The poles will be more reliable than the wooden ones that are 100 years old now. So this is something that’s needed. It’s one of those have-to’s, and once it’s done, we’ll all be glad.”

The high intensity voltage power poles are a project of AEP.

Mayor Thalman says she’s been told AEP will go ahead with the plan to connect the power lines and close the highway either Tuesday or Wednesday.

She says the wooden utility poles were installed in the 1920s.