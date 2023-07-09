BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. – It was a blast from the past on July 8, as the Hills Snack Bar made its debut at Independence Township’s “Independence Day of Celebration” in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

The iconic childhood memory shared its soft opening in a Facebook post.

The Hills Snack Bar team stated that they did not share their opening event in advance because they wanted to work out the kinks in their brand-new operation.

It seemed as if the lowkey outing was a hit as people lined up to “take a walk down memory lane.”

The team says that they will be posting details of their grand opening and future events soon.

Follow 7News and the Hills Snack Bar Facebook page for details of when you enjoy some of your old favorites.