Hilltoppers excited to open season

WEST LIBERTY, W.VA. (WTRF)- “We were playing so well at the time and obviously we just got done winning the conference tournament and we were playing at such a high level, probably the best we had played all year,” said Ben Howlett, West Liberty Men’s Basketball head coach.



Last season was cut short for the West Liberty Hilltoppers who were on their way to the NCAA tournament before it was cancelled.



“It was obviously a major bummer for us as coaches and players to get the tournament taken away but we certainly understood it and I think it’s made us even more hungry for this year,” said Howlett. And this year West Liberty hoops returns a number of skilled athletes.



“Fortunately for me, we’ve got the majority of our roster back from last year so we’ve already had some success so it’s just a matter of fine-tuning things and keeping guys hungry,” said Howlett.

Luke Dyer, Dolton Bolon and Marlin Moore Jr are three seniors who coach Howlett says are eager to get back on the court.



“They’ve been great leaders for us this year and it’s kind of funny, we’ve been practicing for months and we haven’t had a game yet so we’re literally practicing every day and we can’t wait until we start playing on Jan. 7.”



The Hilltoppers season opener is this Thursday against Notre Dame College at 7:30 p.m.

“I think we’re ready right now. We’ve been at this for a long time and I think guys are just ready to play against somebody different but still that’s not the same as a game,” said Howlett.



Coach Howlett would like to thank West Liberty's administration and the MEC for providing covid-19 tests, keeping his team safe.