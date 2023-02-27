WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Margaret Brennan of Wheeling says Jimmy Carter’s legacy will be that of an intelligent, complex and perhaps underestimated president.

Brennan says Carter had unknown depths.

“He was a brilliant man,” she noted. ‘When he first came to Washington, there were a lot of jokes about Georgia, the South, Plains, you know, peanut farmer. But he was a nuclear engineer. He graduated from the Naval Academy.”

She said his shining achievement was bringing together the leaders of Egypt and Israel in the Camp David Accords.

“An agreement between Egypt and Israel which had long been enemies,” she said. “And that agreement is still in force to this day.”

His worst moment was the ill-fated attempt to rescue the Iran hostages.

She says he was perhaps “our best ex-president”—a man of integrity, a family man who, in his retirement, taught Sunday school and worked tirelessly for Habitat For Humanity.

“He is kind of a shining example of devotion to small town America,” Brennan said.

There is a Wheeling connection to Jimmy Carter.

“The former head of West Virginia Independence Hall, Becky Payne, when she left Wheeling and went on to other things, she eventually married Chip Carter, Jimmy Carter’s son,” she said.