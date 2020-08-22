Historic National Road Yard Sale kicks off

It’s a 17th year-old tradition where yard sales span across half of the country.

“It’s gone unnoticed because it’s never been as big of an event as it is this year.” Mark Zelewicz, Pastor at Relevant Worship Center

The National Road Yard Sale is in it’s 17th year.

Several yard sales stretch from Baltimore to St. Louis … all along Route 40. Even some are in Belmont County.

All the way from Wheeling to Saint Clairsville, Mark Zelewicz has seen hundreds of yard sales.

“It’s exciting to see that everyone is on board and wanting to gather. Just wanting to have a good time.” Mark Zelewicz, Pastor at Relevant Worship Center

Zelewicz is in his 3rd year of having a yard sale of his own. It’s at the Relevant Worship Center in Saint Clairsville.

Zelewicz says this year is his busiest.

“We’ve been here since 8 am. Of Course, people began showing up at 7 am to begin their purchase.” Mark Zelewicz, Pastor at Relevant Worship Center

He says thousands of people stopped by in just the first three hours of his event.

“It’s nice seeing so many people out doing something for a change. That’s kind of encouraging, really.” Richard Sherman, Customer

“It’s good being out and seeing people socializing again, not being afraid to be around the public.” Hannah Lake, Customer

The Relevant Worship Center had all kinds of vendors. Some were selling homemade crafts, jams and jellies, clothing, tools.

Even the church itself had its own stuff to sell.



This year the National Road Yard Sale started on Wednesday and goes until Sunday, but the Relevant Worship Center already ended it’s yard sale Saturday