Most people that experience a hit-and-run are not too happy about it. But one young mom said it was a Godsend.

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl all the way from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident.

“I was at the stop sign back here. And the lady to the left of me was making a right turn. She ended up driving and continuing to hit my car. And then she stopped and then she drove through it the rest of the way. I started following her. I was honking my horn trying to get her to quit. Once I realized she was not going to pull over, I called 911. All of the sudden she started braking super hard. So, I thought she was trying to get me to rear-end her. Not knowing that she just couldn’t drive.” Rebekah Mitchell, Colerain, Ohio

It turns out the driver was fifteen-years-old. Police discovered that after she was eventually pulled-over and arrested by Lt. TJ Stewart of the St. Clairsville Police Department and taken to the Belmont County Jail.

But what happened next will sound unbelievable.

She was reported missing on August 16 of this year. And turned up here with a person that is a convicted pedophile. Lt. TJ Stewart, St. Clairsville Police

Toledo resident, Phillip Thompson, 57, was arrested in April for driving to St. Clairsville with intent to meet and have sex with a 14-year-old girl. Instead, Thompson met undercover St. Clairsville police officers.

Thompson’s sentencing was Tuesday, September 6, in the Belmont County Courthouse, where he had, what looked like, a “romantic partner.” Eyebrows were not raised at the time because police say she looked older than her age. We now know her as the 15-year-old who drove off in a rental car under the name of another woman.

“Sitting at jail and deputies had recognized her at the courthouse that day.” “It’s insane because he brought her into the courthouse with him, for his sentencing. I’ve never heard of anything like this. I would imagine the courts are going to be upset with him. I mean that’s pretty bold.” Lt. TJ Stewart, St. Clairsville Police

While not encouraged to tail the person who just hit your car, Lt. Stewart says if it wasn’t for Rebekah’s drive, they would have never found this missing girl.

Rebekah tells 7NEWS before she even knew all of this, she had resolved within herself to not press charges.

“And then I received that call. It honestly broke my heart. I wanted to cry. I didn’t know it was that impactful. Because to me it was just getting revenge, trying to get that insurance.” Rebekah Mitchell, Colerain, Ohio

Lt. Stewart says this rare incident has opened a new investigation.

The 15-year-old was taken from the jail to the Sargus Juvenile Detention Center and slapped with traffic charges of no license, hit-and-run and failure to control. She also faces obstruction for not being upfront with her name and age.

The lieutenant hopes the charges break the cycle of grooming she’s been under.

“I’m glad it was me and where it was at,” said Rebekah. “Because if she would have continued and not hit me there, she could have ended up on the interstate.”