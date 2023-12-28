MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Benwood Police are investigating a hit-and-run after a man riding a bicycle was hit by a car, which then drove off.

According to police, the man, who has not been identified at this time, was riding his bicycle in front of the Walgreens on Marshall Street in Benwood when a driver in a white sedan struck the biker and then took off.

The victim is not reported to have injuries.

Police do not have a driver description or a license plate number but have alerted the McMechen Police to be on the lookout.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with 7News for updates.