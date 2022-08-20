Motorcycle "never stopped" after striking 7-year-old boy on Kings Creek Road

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Weirton boy is in critical condition after witnesses say a motorcycle struck him and drove off.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office tells 7NEWS there is an active search for the driver in this hit and run on Kings Creek Road.

Chief Deputy Todd Murray says he received the call around 2:39 PM Friday that a child had been struck by a motorcycle and the motorcycle fled the scene.

Chief Deputy Murray says the 7-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital and is undergoing surgery Saturday morning.

The boy was riding his bike with an adult on Kings Creek Road.

Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the child.

“The (boy’s) bicycle was split in half,” said Chief Deputy Murray.

Several witnesses say the motorcycle was dark in color, possibly having saddle bags.

Investigators are back on Kings Creek, Saturday, canvasing and viewing video in the area.

They have no photos of the motorcycle to release at this time. So the Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who lives in the area of Kings Creek, Turkeyfoot Road or 12th Street to view their security camera footage.

Chief Deputy Murray found glass on the road and believes there should be damage to the front headlight of the motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Office says as soon as they find a picture of the motorcycle, they will post it.

