Hitting the road for Memorial Day? There’s a good and bad time

(WTRF) – If you’re planning to hit the road over the Memorial Day weekend, AAA said there’s a good time and a bad time to start your trip.

AAA Safety Advisor Lynda Lambert said that the worst possible time to leave would be on Friday afternoon because everyone else is going to be leaving then too. She advised leaving earlyier in the day or even a day later because she’s predicting a lot of people will be on the move.

We’re expecting 37 million people across the country to travel for the Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year. So, we can understand the increase this year as more and more people get vaccinated and as more and more restrictions get lifted. Americans are feeling more confident in their ability and safety to make that personal choice to travel. Lynda Lambert, AAA Safety Advisor

She said that only 23 million people traveled last year. That’s the lowest since AAA started keeping recordds back in 200.

She urges people to plan their routes ahead of time. You can visit AAA.com or go to TripTik and see what gas station and hotels are open and what restrictions might be in place along the way.