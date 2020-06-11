Hitting the water to cool off? Make sure your boat is prepped first!

Thousands of boaters from all across the Mountain State have been looking forward to the warm summer months for some fun on the water.

Boat traffic along the Ohio River is expected to pick up significantly over the next few weeks, Safety officials are urging anyone who takes to the water to follow strict safety guidelines. They say to make sure a lifejacket is available for everyone aboard the boat and never assume that someone can swim.

Also have a first aid and safety kit on board at all times. It should include items such as a flashlight, ropes, and a fire extinguisher.

Tobias Bachman of the Wheeling Fire Department says two of the most important safety rule are to watch your speed and never drink while driving a boat.

Boating injuries are usually not good. A boat usually crashes because someone is intoxicated or being reckless, which means they are going at a high rate of speed. At a high rate of speed when you hit the water it’s like hitting concrete They think oh it’s water but it hurts. If you have ever gone skiing and fell off . So we want people to be safe, we don’t want to have to go pick people up. Tobias Bachman. Lt. Fire Inspector Wheeling Fire Department

Backman says it’s a good idea to take a boat safety course before hitting the water.