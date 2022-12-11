(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.

WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security is investigating the 19 threats made in 17 different counties across the state. One of those was Ohio County. Officials say all calls across the state were NOT credible, but the investigation continues.

Three separate lawsuits have been filed, alleging missing wages and other complaints involving pay in Ohio County.

Wheeling lawyer says lawsuits against Ohio County only option left

Nearly 40 county employees filed the suit against the Ohio County Commission. Those employees include sheriff’s deputies and the civilian employees who support them. 7News reached out to Ohio County Commission. Administrator Randy Russell says he’s not permitted to speak about the lawsuits at this time.

I-70 at the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state line is now back open, but for the past nine months, it’s been a work zone to replace stool fire bridges that were torn down ahead of longwall mining under the interstate.

Grieving son and daughter plead, “do better” as coal mine plans to cross back under interstate

Months ago 7News anchor Stephanie Grindley investigated how and why this was happening. During that time, Marc and Terri Tinstman of Brilliant were killed in an accident in that same area. Their two children, still grieving the loss, spoke only with 7News and say they feel this tragedy could have been prevented.

Winter hasn’t hit the Ohio Valley with all the ice, snow, and bitter temperatures yet, but it’s coming. The question now is how bad will the season be?

Winter predictions released for West Virginia: La Nina strikes again

West Virginia’s State Climatologist said it’s leaning a little wetter and a little less cold. The last few years of snowfall haven’t been record-breaking here and it seems this year may follow suit. So, while we will surely see some white conditions at times, overall winter shouldn’t be too harsh.

When the temperatures fall, those who are homeless need a safe place to go.

Catholic Charities Converts Ballroom To Overnight Shelter

This year in Wheeling, Catholic Charities West Virginia is opening up its grand ballroom at the administrative offices for a temporary overnight shelter. It’s a collaborative effort between several organizations as part of the Life Hub project. This shelter will have 50 beds available from 8:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. starting on December 15.

