Hobby Lobby officially opens at The Highlands

It’s 9:00 am and the doors are officially open for Hobby Lobby at The Highlands.
The grand opening began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony out in front of the new building at The Highlands
Hobby Lobby did have a soft opening this weekend that began Friday and continued through Sunday.
7News reporter Shelby Davis was there Friday for the soft opening and will give you a grand tour of the new store later on WTRF.com and our newscast.
