1  of  4
Breaking News
Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with Capital Murder Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 26 injured Oregon District in mass shooting Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Hobby Lobby officially opens at The Highlands

Top Stories

by: WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

It’s 9:00 am and the doors are officially open for Hobby Lobby at The Highlands.

LIVE: Hobby Lobby is officially open! Shelby Davis – WTRF 7 tells you all you need to know about the store.

Posted by WTRF 7News on Monday, August 5, 2019

The grand opening began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony out in front of the new building at The Highlands

Hobby Lobby did have a soft opening this weekend that began Friday and continued through Sunday.

7News reporter Shelby Davis was there Friday for the soft opening and will give you a grand tour of the new store later on WTRF.com and our newscast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Win

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter