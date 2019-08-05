Hobby Lobby officially opens at The Highlands

It’s 9:00 am and the doors are officially open for Hobby Lobby at The Highlands.

The grand opening began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony out in front of the new building at The Highlands

Hobby Lobby did have a soft opening this weekend that began Friday and continued through Sunday.

