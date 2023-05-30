WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville Area is proud to announce its

recognition as a recipient of the 2023 for exceptional accommodations in Weirton, West Virginia, according to a press release.

This award honors hotels that have gone above and beyond to provide consistently positive experiences for their guests, as evidenced by the excellent reviews they’ve amassed over the past 12 months. With an impressive tally of over 380 reviews and a recommendation rate of 92%, the Holiday Inn takes pride in providing first-rate service to travelers worldwide.

“Nothing speaks louder than the heartfelt reviews of our valued guests,” said Brad Degenkolb,

Director of Sales at the hotel. “At the Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville area, we are humbled and

grateful to receive such glowing recognition. We couldn’t be more thrilled to hold the esteemed title of the number one hotel in Weirton on Tripadvisor for the 13th consecutive year. As we embark on another successful year and make major renovations to the hotel, we are excited to continue providing outstanding service to our cherished guests and our community.”

“Delighting our guests is our highest goal,” said Brandy Wenner, General Manager of the hotel, “and winning the 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award is such a source of pride for our whole team. Thank you to all of our guests who took the time to write reviews of our hotel, as well as our team members who always go above and beyond to provide excellent service. As we finish major renovations, we look forward to providing an even better experience for all of our guests in the years ahead.”

To see traveler reviews and popular features and amenities of Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville

Area, visit here.