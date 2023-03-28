Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – After a four year absence, one of the area’s most anticipated events is back. For the first time since 2019, The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Home and Garden Expo.

This year however the event will be held at The Highlands Sports Complex.

It’s a massive three day event that will take place the weekend of April 13 to the 15th. They already have over 70 venders and as many as 75 crafters already lined up.

The years Expo is presented by Wheeling Heating and Cooling.

“We moved it closer to building season. We quite honestly didn’t like it in January. We moved it to April and I think it’s going to be a great show.” Kurt Zende, President, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

“We are so excited to have this again this year. We met so many people in previous home shows. This is going to be so much better. Larger venue, better time of year, much more parking and with the assistance of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce, we’re very excited about this years event.” Dan Cook, Owner, Wheeling Heating & Plumbing

The event is free and open to the public. Also The Chamber has several vendor and craft positions still available.

If you are interested in having your business on display you can go to the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, or you can call (304) 233-2575.