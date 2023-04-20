Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the country’s most prominent home designers made a stop in the Ohio Valley Thursday evening.

It was a packed house at Nini’s Treasures at the Highlands as the woman famous for her “minis” for a meet and greet with fans. Nini’s Treasures was selected to host this event thanks to how well the Nora Fleming products sell at the store.

In addition to the signing, guests were also able to get an exclusive red butterfly mini available only at the signing.

“So we’re just thrilled and excited with the support that we got tonight from the Ohio Valley, as always. We’re just so excited to be a part of this community and offer something as special as Nora Fleming.” NINI ZADROZNY, Owner of Nini’s Treasures

To go along with the signing, guests also had the chance to enter drawings for several great items, like Nora Fleming’s cookbooks, and other door prizes.

Nini’s Treasures is located at The Highlands, and you can contact them at 304-232-6464 for more information.