WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling City Council passed the Homeowner Repair Assistance program, which will provide a one-time financial grant of up to five thousand dollars to assist with exterior home repairs and weatherization to qualified residents.

Qualified applicants must be the owner and occupant of the residence in the city limits of Wheeling and considered low-to-moderate income making a household gross income below $65,580.

Eligible expenses include exterior painting, porch or structural repair, roof repair or replacement, window or door replacement and insulation.

This program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, and Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said that it would not be possible without the collaboration of many different people who have seen success in this program.

”So, we actually got this program from the city of Moundsville, and this is something they implemented several months ago using their American Rescue Plan Funds, so I want to make sure I thank Vice Mayor Sara Wood of Moundville, and City Manager Rick Healy for not only providing us with the idea for this program, but also providing us with all of the documentation of how their program is implemented.” Vice Mayor Chad Thalman – Wheeling

He says that the goal of this program is to take a small step in revitalizing Wheeling’s historic and unique architecture, while also providing relief for those in need of assistance in improving their quality of life.