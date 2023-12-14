WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As the Life Hub prepares to open its Winter Shelter tomorrow night, hopes are high that they can move forward to become a year-round, 24/7 shelter.

Project HOPE physician Dr. William Mercer would like to see a section of it devoted to respite care.

He says there are a lot of roadblocks preventing the homeless from getting into skilled care facilities.

And sending them home from the hospital–when they live in a tent–could be disastrous.

He says a respite care section of the Life Hub could save lives.

“That would be having possibly 8 to 10 beds, where a person can come to recover. What we’re seeing a lot now because of the drug addiction are the complications of infection from either affecting the heart valve with endocarditis, a joint and they need IV antibiotics for 4 to 6 weeks.” Dr. William Mercer | Physician, Project HOPE

He says nursing homes are far from ideal for homeless people.

He says the nursing home staff are used to caring for the elderly with dementia or heart conditions.

However, a 26-year-old in active addiction is a bad fit for both the staff and the patient.

He says respite care within the Life Hub would be a huge help.