BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Hope was in the air at Bellaire Middle and Elementary schools today.

School Superintendent Derrick McAfee came up with “hope” as the theme for this school year.

They held a contest to see which student could design the best logo.

And today, students and teachers were wearing Hope T-shirts.

“We’ve read a book about hope that was made by a doctor down in Oklahoma and he discusses that hope is measurable and hope actually builds and helps people achieve goals.” Jennifer Berdine | Bellaire Middle School Principal

“So here at the middle school we had about 70-80 students who turned in a T-shirt design and then we narrowed it down to about ten.” Lauren Doyle | School counselor

“Hope is something that you have in you and it’s something that you strive for. So is love. So that’s why I thought of the heart. And the hands are something you can hold. So you hold your heart and hold love. You can also hold hope.” Klowiee Muravsky | Middle School winning designer

The teachers wear their Hope T-shirts every Wednesday.

Vivid Graphics used the winning design to make the T-shirts.

The book about hope that the students read was written by Dr. Chen Hellman, who studies the science of hope.