(WTRF) – We’ve told you about Nurses Week, but this week also happens to be Hospital Week.

Though we may not traditionally think of hospitals in this way, but they tend to be the economic drivers in many towns across the country. Oftentimes hospitals will be the largest employer in a given area.

The theme for Hospital Week this year is “We are healthcare.” Douglass Harrison, President and CEO of both WVU Medicine Wheeling and Reynolds Memorial hospitals, says that healthcare is also local.

“We take great pride at both Wheeling and Reynolds in what these hospitals mean to our community. That we’re here for the acute, episodic care, but we’re also here for the prevention, the wellness, and trying to make sure that our community is safer. That our community is a healthier community.” Douglass Harrison, President & CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital & Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Harrison says that hospitals took the brunt of the COVID pandemic, with many workers leaving the profession. He says one of their biggest goals is convincing students to enter the field.