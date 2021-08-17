Hostess hot dog and hamburger buns recalled over listeria and salmonella concerns

Some Hostess hamburger and hot dog buns are being recalled due to concerns over possible listeria and salmonella contamination, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

Hostess says it became aware of the potential contamination from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest’s environmental monitoring program, according to Food Safety News.

Hostess adds that no related illnesses have been reported.

The affected buns have best-buy dates that run through September 30, and that’s raised concerns that consumers may have recalled buns in their homes, according to Food Safety News.

The buns are the only Hostess products involved, the company says.

If you’ve purchased the buns involved in the recall, you’re urged to throw them away or return then to where they were purchased for a full refund.

Hostess says the products were sold to distributors as well as convenience stores and other retailers throughout the country.

